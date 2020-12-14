Man mauled in restobar, dies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN was declared dead in the hospital after he was mauled inside a restaurant-bar in Lipa City last Saturday.

Lipa City Police Station chief Lt/Col. Antonio G. Rotol, Jr. identified the victim as John Derreck Lucero.

Initial investigation showed the victim was having a drinking spee with friends and his girlfriend identified as Patricia Ballestero at the Casa Carlo Resto Bar located at J. P. Laurel Highway in Bgy. Balintawak, when the suspects arrived at around 9:40 p.m.

The victim and his companions had an altercation for an unknown reason with one of the unidentified suspects that resulted in a fist fight.

The victim was mauled by the suspects and was rushed to the hospital but to no avail.

