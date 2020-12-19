Man nabbed for ‘raping’ daughter since 2015

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN wanted for allegedly raping his daughter since 2015 was arrested by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) in his hiding place in Inabanga, Bohol last Thursday, PNP-AKG director, Brigadier General Jonnel C. Estomo announced yesterday.

In a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas, Estomo identified the suspect as Ruben Nestor Genita, the subject of a warrant of arrest for incestuous rape and sexual assault in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the anti-child abuse law issued by Judge Leo Moises Lison of the Tagbilaran City Regional Trial Court Branch 3.

Genita is wanted for seven counts of incestuous rape and sexual assault in relation to the anti-child abuse law

Estomo said members of the AKG Visayas Field Unit headed by Colonel Salvador Alacyang tracked down the suspect in Bgy. Lutao, Inabanga municipality and placed him under arrest in line with their ongoing effort to account for all wanted persons in the country as ordered by Sinas.

Estomo said the suspect is wanted for raping his daughter since 2015 but managed to transfer to different places in Iloilo City and Bohol for years.

A tip from an informant led the PNP-AKG officers to the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect is now being held at the Inabanga Municipal Police Station pending his presentation to the court for issuance of official jail commitment order, said the PNP-AKG director.

