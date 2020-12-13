Mayor denies quarantine violation accusations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija – Mayor Arvin C. Salonga on Sunday branded as a “pack of lies and a product of wild imagination” those accusations hurled against him which were coursed through an anonymous complaint sent via the citizen’s complaint 8888 hotline of the Office of the President.

The subject of the complaint was about the alleged non-observance of quarantine protocols in the municipality and that people were even allegedly allowed to play basketball during the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The complaint also claimed the P52-million two-story commercial and terminal complex was never used by the people.

Salonga belied the accusations saying these were only meant to discredit him and his administration with the 2022 local polls just around the corner.

“This is a complete fallacy because since Day 1 of the proclamation by our President Rodrigo R. Duterte, we already religiously abided and followed all the regulations against the pandemic,” said the mayor in his reply to the 8888 complaint.

Attached to Salonga’s reply were several annexes such as executive orders which he issued to protect his constituents against the virus and also several ordinances passed by the Sangguniang Bayan related to the town’s anti-COVID-19 prevention efforts.

“The accusation that we allowed playing basketball during the onset of the pandemic is a blatant lie,” said Salonga.

He added that all sports-related activities such as basketball, volleyball, badminton, and even zumba sessions were temporarily stopped to prevent the spread of the virus.

Municipal budget officer Armando Cruz and general services officer Maria Roma Vida S. David issued separate certifications that the annual sports program of the LGU was suspended due to the pandemic.

Salonga said he welcomes any audit or investigation of the P52-million finished commercial and terminal project cited in the 8888 complaint, noting that it was not constructed during his administration.

