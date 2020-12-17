Home>News>Provincial>Mayor issues “quarry ban” vs capitol trucks

Mayor issues “quarry ban” vs capitol trucks

Steve A. Gosuico11

PEŇARANDA, Nueva Ecija – “No to illegal quarrying.

Mayor Joselito “Lito” Ramos yesterday issued this order as he imposed a “quarry ban” in this town, stressing that need for its immediate implementation amid urgent calls from his constituents in two barangays here who were adversely affected by the alleged desilting and dredging operations earlier being done at the Penaranda river bed.

In an interview with reporters at his residence, Ramos said the quarry ban also covers dump trucks and other heavy equipment serviced or owned by the provincial government found entering the town to haul mineral aggregates from the river in Bgys. San Josef and Callos.

Ang posisyon ng Penaranda ay wala nang quarry dito, bawal silang humakot kahit mayroon pa silang permit na kung anu-ano na dala,” said the mayor, referring to the trucks of the provincial capitol.

In bowing to his constituents’ pleas, Ramos cited the need to immediately put to a halt quarrying operations to protect the interest of his people and the local government unit.

Ramos cited an August 2019 municipal ordinance banning the extraction of quarry resources from the riverbanks without the required permission from the authorized agencies and providing the penalties thereof.

Also affected by continued quarrying activities are the town’s two old bridges — the San Josef and Callos bridges, said municipal administrator Benjamin Abes Jr.

Abes cited a recent inspection report of the 2nd Engineering District of the Nueva Ecija-Department of Public Works and Highways headed by district engineer Ricardo M. Puno which stated that the two bridges already need to be replaced as they are starting to show signs of deterioration.

Ramos also said that because the municipal government’s application for the issuance of a gratuitous permit remains pending with the provincial government until now, they were constrained to haul quarry materials needed for the construction of a seven-kilometer-long farm-to-market road project in Bgys. Sinasajan to Las Pinas from nearby towns such as San Leonardo and Gapan City.

Kami nga, ang pamilya namin ay hardware ang negosyo, iyung kapatid ko sa labas pa kami ng Penaranda bumibili ng pang-graba at pang-quarry, kaya mas mahal ang quarry dito sa amin eh,” said Ramos.

The former vice mayor-turned-local chief executive’s statements came less than a week after a two-day standoff occurred between the LGU and the provincial capitol when the latter’s trucks loaded with concrete aggregates were stalled and prevented from leaving the town due to the non-presentation of the required permits.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Steve A. Gosuico
Steve A. Gosuico
Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

Suggested Articles

Robert Bolick
Bolick: One of the players to watch for NorthPort.
Basketball

NorthPort looks to make difference despite pandemic

Ed Andaya
NORTHPORT Batang Pier is looking to perform well and achieve better results when the 45th season of the PBA resumes
Other Sports

Yuka’s wowing ’em

People's Journal
The Philippines' Yuka Saso is just into her third tournament in the rich Japanese Ladies Tour, but has already sent
Miscellaneous

PHLPost unveils “superheroes” postage stamps to honor teachers

People's Tonight
[caption id="attachment_1838" align="alignright" width="420"] My Teacher, My Hero National Teachers’ Month Special Stamp[/caption] THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) in partnership
Other Sports

Futsal gets big boost

Theodore P. Jurado
PHILIPPINE futsal, hoping to come out from the shadows of the more popular football, got a massive boost with the