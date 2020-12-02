Mayor joins ‘Belt and Road Summit’ to court investors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HERMOSA, Bataan — While the nation observesd ‘Bonifacio Day,’ Mayor Jopet Inton participated in the virtual ‘Belt and Road Summit 2020,’ in his bid to invite traders to pour investments here.

“Mapalad ang ating bayan dahil sa pamamagitan ni Mayor Jopet, kabilang ang bayan ng Hermosa sa business matching na ginagawa ng Belt and Road upang makakalap ng investors para makatulong sa ekonomiya ng Hermosa,” read a post on the town’s Facebook page.

Organized by the government of the Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Belt and Road Summit was a premier international platform for promoting business collaboration along the Belt and Road.

The summit gathered “senior government officials and business leaders from countries and regions along and beyond the Belt and Road to exchange insights on multilateral co-operation and explore concrete business opportunities.”

Reports said the Belt and Road Summit was supported by leading business leaders and media representatives not only in Asia but from around the world.

Hermosa is ripe for additional investments.

Mayor Jopet also is holding a virtual meeting with potential investor Chongqing Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Co. Ltd.

Located along the strategic area being accessible to nearby Clark and SBMA and Metro Manila, Hermosa hosts the Special Ecozone where tens of thousands are employed.

