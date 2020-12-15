Missing fisherman found dead in Laguna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 32-YEAR-OLD fisherman who was reported missing was found dead after his bloated body was fished out of Laguna Lake within the vicinity of Bgy. Baclaran, Cabuyao City,Laguna,yesterday morning.

Public Office and Safety Order officers said the rescuers found the victim’s floating body at around 2 a.m.

The victim was believed swept by strong currents in Bgy.Baclaran, Cabuyao City.

His five companions, also fishermen, were immediately rescued after their boat capsized due to the strong winds.

The fatality was identified as James Bryan Laude.

Rescued were Florante Obciara, 50, boatman, Mervin Villiapano, Polinar Casipit, 25, Zaaurie Denver Norte, 11, and James Christopher Columbres, 32.

Publication Source : People's Tonight