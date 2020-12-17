Most wanted kidnapper gunned down in Mindanao

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police agents early morning yesterday shot dead one of Mindanao’s most wanted kidnappers and drug traffickers during a shootout in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

Killed in the gunfight in Upper Pangi, Ipil was Ibrahim Anduhol alias ‘Tongtong,’ tagged as the 4th most wanted criminal in Zamboanga Sibugay where he has been accused of involvement in illegal drug trafficking, murder and kidnapping-for-ransom activities.

Sinas said that around 2:35 a.m. yesterday, operatives of the 55th Special Action Force Company of the PNP Special Action Force, the Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Ipil Municipal Police Station, the local Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion tried to serve a warrant of arrest for murder issued against the suspect by Judge Anthony Isaw of the Ipil Regional Trial Court Branch 24.

However, the suspect ignored orders for him to surrender peacefully and exchanged fire with the officers resulting to his death.

Recovered from the slain suspect were two chamber-loaded caliber .45 pistols, an M-16 Baby Armalite rifle and a still undetermined volume of shabu.

Sinas said the slain suspect is an active member of the Barahama Ali Organized Crime Group operating in the province with the help of wanted Abu Sayyaf Group leader Rakib Abdurakman.

The suspect is also wanted for the murder of Army Staff Sergeant Juan Ablao and Patrolman Arthur Decena of the Ipil PNP Drug Enforcement Unit last December 6; the kidnapping of one Alejandro Bation in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay in 2018 and the robbery and kidnapping of one Miss Sarabia in Imelda municipality, said the PRO9 headed by Brigadier Gen. Ronaldo Genaro E. Ylagan.