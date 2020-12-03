Murder raps filed vs suspects in British engineer’s murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PALAYAN CITY – The November 29 murder of 51-year-old British engineer Paul Salmon was declared “cleared” by the Nueva Ecija police yesterday following the filing of charges against two of the suspects before the city prosecutor’s office here.

Provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro said murder raps have already been filed against Jeffrey Ellao and his accomplice identified only as one “John Doe” before the city prosecutor’s office here.

The two suspects remain at large and are now the subject of police manhunt operations, he said.

The filing of the charges came after the Special Investigation Task Group-Salmon found witnesses identifying the foreigner’s supposed killers.

The top Nueva Ecija police official said the case was considered “cleared” with the identification of the suspects and the filing of charges against them.

Saro also said that Ellao is known to the victim as the latter used to drink liquor with him.

The motive for the killing could be personal grudge since Ellao had a previous unpaid P30,000 debt to the foreigner. He again tried to borrow another P50,000 but was turned down.

Two men knocked on the door of the British engineer and shot him repeatedly in the body, killing the victim.

The incident occurred in his house in Bgy. Militar at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The victim was having drinks with a lady friend identified as Jennifer Mapili, single, 31, when he was killed.

Saro said the victim’s wife, who is in Italy, and the British Embassy had already been informed of the incident.

Publication Source : People's Tonight