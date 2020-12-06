No lockdown of Ecija market during holidays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija — The municipal public market will not be locked down this holiday season, Mayor Arvin C. Salonga announced yesterday.

“Hindi ko ipapasara ang palengke sa Christmas at New Year season na ito. Hindi ko gagawin ‘yan at hindi ko papayagan, what is the purpose? Why close the economy, why lock down the market? We need to live with the virus and at the same time practice self-hygiene and also these health safety protocols against COVID-19,” stressed Salonga.

The mayor made the announcement after he was asked by his market administrator about his decision whether to implement a temporary market closure starting this coming December 22 to 25 and from Dec. 29 until Jan. 1.

This came amid social media reports that neighboring local government units will be closing their public markets during the same period as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus-19 disease.

The report has worried stall owners as the market’s closure will deprive them of their earnings and the chance to recover from their losses due to this pandemic.

Salonga added that the Yuletide season is the only time of the year wherein the LGU, as a Christmas token. gives free one day-tickets for their rentals to market vendors and stall owners.

“Imposing a temporary lockdown on our market during this very memorable and important time of the year is harsh and impractical,” said the mayor.

