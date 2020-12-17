Home>News>Provincial>No Mindanao court damaged in 6.2 magnitude Davao quake

No Mindanao court damaged in 6.2 magnitude Davao quake

Hector Lawas11

NO courthouse in Mindanao was damaged during the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that rocked Sarangani, Davao Occidental last Monday.

Fortunately, no reported damage,” Executive Judge Carmelita Davin said in a report to Deputy Court Administrator Leo Madrazo.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Wednesday an earthquake 86 kilometers southeast of Sarangani at 7:21 a.m.

Phivolcs said Intensity V was felt in General Santos City and South Cotabato, and Intensity IV in Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon, and Malapatan in Sarangani; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao; and Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi in South Cotabato.

Intensity III was felt in Maitum, Sarangani; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; and Tantangan and Santo Niño in South Cotabato.

Intensity II was reported in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat; and Magpet, North Cotabato, while Intensity I was felt in Zamboanga City.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles
Metro

Mandaluyong teachers, studes to get free gadgets

Arlene Rivera
PUBLIC school teachers and students in Mandaluyong City will receive free laptops and tablets from the local government unit (LGU)
Nation

Cap on health workers deployment can still be raised – DOLE

People's Journal
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, November 22)— The government can still expand the recently approved 5,000-cap on the deployment of healthcare
Nation

Newborn dumped outside hospital

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena
A NEWBORN baby was found abandoned outside a hospital in Quezon City. The baby, believed to be less than 24-hours-old,
Metro

QCPD nabs gunsmith for shabu, grenade

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena
A GUNSMITH was arrested by the police after his son filed a complaint against him for gun totting. Quezon City