No Mindanao court damaged in 6.2 magnitude Davao quake

NO courthouse in Mindanao was damaged during the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that rocked Sarangani, Davao Occidental last Monday.
“Fortunately, no reported damage,” Executive Judge Carmelita Davin said in a report to Deputy Court Administrator Leo Madrazo.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Wednesday an earthquake 86 kilometers southeast of Sarangani at 7:21 a.m.
Phivolcs said Intensity V was felt in General Santos City and South Cotabato, and Intensity IV in Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon, and Malapatan in Sarangani; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao; and Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi in South Cotabato.
Intensity III was felt in Maitum, Sarangani; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; and Tantangan and Santo Niño in South Cotabato.
Intensity II was reported in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat; and Magpet, North Cotabato, while Intensity I was felt in Zamboanga City.