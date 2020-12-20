NPA leader yields in Pangasinan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union- The government’s effort to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC)scored as another member of the underground movement yielded to the authorities.

In his report to the Chief, PNP, Police General Debold M. Sinas, PRO1 Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Rodolfo S Azurin, Jr. identified the rebel who surrendered as Allan Rey Agbayani Balanay aka ‘KaMiguel/ Ka Magong, 48, a native of Palias, Vintar, Ilocos Norte and presently residing at Second Alley Kalayaan Street. Quezon City, Metro Manila.

Balanay was an alleged member of Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army under Danilo Ben Command in Cagayan West, Cagayan. He was designated as the Education Committee from 2004 to 2006 and medixal officer from 2006 to 2010. He was a member of Hilagang Silangan Larangang Guerrilla and his area of operation is Cagayan West from 2004 to 2005 and Cagayan East from 2005 to 2010.

Based on a report reaching the camp, on December 13, 2020, Balanay and his family appeared before Mayor Constante Agbayani of San Fabian, Pangasinan to surrender and return to the folds of law.

Joint elements of San Fabian PS, PIU Pangasinan PPO, RID, PRO1 and 702nd Infantry Brigade, 7ID, PA were immediately alerted to facilitate the surrender. Balanay was subjected to debriefing while security arrangements were made to prevent possible retaliationfrom the CNT.

On December 14, 2020, warrants of arrest for violation of RA 9516 and RA 10591, murder and frustrated murder all issued by Tuao, Cagayan Branch 11 RTC Executive Judge Edmar P. Castillo on June 23, 2020 were served against Balanay.

Further coordination with other law enforcement agencies further disclosed that Balanay has still five existing warrants of arrest for kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery in band, grave coercion and arson.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier Gen. Azurin Jr. said the series of surrender among the communist terrorist members and supporters denotes their disappointments with the false promises of their leaders and are dejected by the horrible lifestyle in the underground movement.

“The surrender of Balanay was attributed to the massive information campaign and tactical operations conducted by different law enforcement agencies with the active support of the community and the local government agencies under the Whole-of-Nation Approach to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) in the country,’’ Azurin said.

He also encouraged other members and supporters of the New People’s Army to lay down their arms and return to mainstream society, even as he expressed gratitude to the people of San Fabian under the leadership Mayor Constante Agbayani for being instrumental in the surrender of Balanay.

Balanay is now under the custody of San Fabian Police Station for debriefing.

Publication Source : People's Tonight