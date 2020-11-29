Home>News>Provincial>NPA member yields shabu, weapons in Zambo Sur sting

NPA member yields shabu, weapons in Zambo Sur sting

Alfred P. Dalizon12

A SUSPECTED member of the New People’s Army-turned ‘high-value drug target’ in Western Mindanao is now in jail after he was arrested in a buy-bust in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur last Thursday, Police Regional Office 9 director, Brigadier General Jesus D. Cambay Jr. announced yesterday.

Marlon Barol Narciso alias ‘Ka Arman,’ a 33-year-old farmer residing in Purok Malipayon in Bgy. Guinlin,Tigbao yielded a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a gram of shabu worth P6,800, the marked money paid to him by an undercover officer and a sling bag containing a home-made pistol with eight live 9mm ammunition and 12 rounds of caliber 5.56 ammunition, the official said.

Cambay said members of the PRO9 Regional Drug Enforcement Unit led by Captain Jake Capitly, joined by operatives from the Tigbao and Dinas Municipal Police Stations conducted the entrapment operation in Purok Magsaysay, Bgy. Bigong at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect did not resist arrest. He is being held at the Tigbao police lock-up facility and facing non-bailable charges for sale and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013, said Cambay.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

