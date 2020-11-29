Home>News>Provincial>P.5M shabu seized from lola, 2 minors

P.5M shabu seized from lola, 2 minors

Steve A. Gosuico18

SAN ISIDRO, Nueva Ecija — Anti-narcotics operatives of the local police here nabbed a female widow and two minors and seized some P.5-million worth of shabu during a buy-bust on Saturday here.

In his report to provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe Saro, town police chief Major Joel Dela Cruz identified the arrested widow as Baolinang Pithailan, 64, alias Nay, jobless, of Bgy. Manggahan, Commonwealth Market, Quezon City.

Her two other cohorts were both 17-year-old, of Baliwag, Bulacan, and Caloocan City, respectively.

Dela Cruz said the suspects’ arrest was carried out following a buy bust in Bgy. Malapit at 3 p.m.

Bought from Pithailan was a plastic sachet with shabu worth P1,000 while seized from her possession were another 15 plastic sachets of shabu weighing about 75 grams with a street value of P500,000 and P7,000 in boodle money used in the operation.

Saro said the arrested suspects were brought to the polie station for proper disposition and filing of charges.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Steve A. Gosuico
Steve A. Gosuico
Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

