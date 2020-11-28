Home>News>Provincial>P13.6-M shabu, 3 fall in Bacolod sting

P13.6-M shabu, 3 fall in Bacolod sting

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday announced the arrest of three known ‘high-value targets’ after they conspired to sell two kilograms of shabu worth P13.6 million to an undercover officer of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in Bacolod City.

Sinas identified the arrested suspects as Regine Arroz and Jun Mark Ibe, both 28-year old residents of Scorpio Street in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City; and Sheila Mhary Balarao,34, a resident of Bgy. Balara Norte in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental.

Members of the PNP-DEG headed by Brigadier Gen. Ronald O. Lee conducted the buy-bust along Scorpio Street 6 p.m. Monday which resulted in the arrest of the trio and seizure of two kilos of the so-called ‘poor man’s cocaine’ worth P13.6 million; the boodle money topped by a marked P1,000 bill and P29,000 in cash which were all believed to be part of their ‘drug proceeds.’

Lee told People’s Tonight that members of the PNP-DEG Special Operations Unit 4 and SOU 7 conducted the entrapment operation with the assistance of the Bacolod City Police Office and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office 6.

The three suspects are now being held at the Bacolod City Police Station 8 and facing non-bailable charges for sale and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

