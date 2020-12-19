P1M reward up for killers, brains in Mariveles murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARIVELES, Bataan — Civic groups in this town have up a P1 million cash reward for any information which would identify the mastermind and killers of Jonathan de la Cruz, head of the Management Information Service, who was murdered last Thursday.

Mayor Jocelyn P. Castañeda, in her TV program Friday night, said a number of concerned people and civic organizations offered to raise the P1 million reward to whoever could help solve the killing of De la Cruz, a close ally of the mayor.

Castañeda, together with municipal legal consultant Mike Operario, said in their program that De la Cruz was gunned gown when the two unidentified suspects tried to abduct him.

“So, base sa witnesses account, tinangkang dukutin ‘tong biktima ng mga suspek, pero nagpumiglas, then binaril na siya,” said the mayor.

The mayor said that she and De la Cruz had been receiving death threats, raising suspicions that the murder of the MIS head was politically-motivated.

Castañeda revealed that Jonathan earlier told her about the serious threat to his life “so I offered him bodyguards but he turned down.

“Over my dead body, they cannot get me,” said Castańeda, qouting the victim as saying.

“If they kill Jonathan, who is my close ally and expert in IT, and if they would kill me also, who will benefit from it?,” Castañeda said.

Operario believes that there are several people involved in the killing of Jonathan and their identities can be unearthed later. “Malalim itong pagpatay kay Sir Jonathan, maraming tao ang nasa likod nito,” said Operario.

The mayor and Operario also denied in their TV program that the victim engaged the attackers in a fist fight before he was killed.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight