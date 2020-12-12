P200K shabu seized, 2 drug men killed in San Isidro

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN ISIDRO, Nueva Ecija — At least P200,000 worth of shabu were seized while two suspected drug peddlers were neutralized after engaging undercover operatives in a gunfight following a buy-bust Friday night here.

Town police head Major Joel M. Dela Cruz said the two suspects, one of them identified only as alias Visaya, were killed after selling illegal drugs to a police-poseur buyer in Bgy. Poblacion at 10:40 p.m.

Dela Cruz said the firefight occurred after his men forged a drug deal with the suspects using P2000 in marked money and P13,000 in boodle money.

He added the drug sting led to the recovery of shabu weighing 30 grams worth P200,000 from the slain suspects.

Dela Cruz said the operation led to an armed encounter after the suspects became hostile when they sensed the drug buyers were real cops.

Recovered at the encounter site were a gray Suzuki APV bearing plate number TIZ 541, a Cal. 45 Taurus pistol with serial number NVI 66066, a Cal. 45 Remington pistol with serial number CG12570; and a plastic sachet containing shabu.

In Zaragosa, police led by police head Major Nelson Sarmiento nabbed five men selling 24 plastic sachets of shabu worth P50,000 during a sting early yesterday morning.

The arrested suspects were identified as Alberto Regala, 32; Lester Destura, 30, both of Bgy. 69, Caloocan City; Noel Pangilnan, 39; Jay-Ar Gravamin, and a 15-year-old male, all o Bgy. Akle, San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight