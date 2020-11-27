P544K worth of shabu seized in Pampanga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police arrested a high value target and confiscated some P544,000 worth of shabu in Mabalacat City, this province last Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office 3 director, identified the arrested suspect as Rosel Julius Adula alias “Balut”, resident of Barangay Dau.

De Leon said joint operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Pampanga Police Provincial Office, Provincial Intellegence Unit, and Mabalacat City Police Station conducted the anti-illegal drug entrapment operation against the suspect.

Seized from the suspect were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu weighing approximately 80 grams with an estimated street value of P544,000 and the marked P1,000 peso bill used in the operation.

Mabalacat City police chief Lt. Col. Rossel Cejas said charges for violation of Sections 5 & 11, Art II of RA 9165 were filed against Adula.

In Barangay Tuktukan, Guiguinto, Bulacan, police confiscated seven blocks of marijuana weighing approximately seven kilograms amounting to about P800,000 and arrested three suspects last Wednesday evening.

De Leon identified the suspects arrested by joint operatives of Guiginto Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Special Operations Unit 3 as John Frederick Palaje, John Elbern Castro, and Fernan Pacson.

“These series of operations only show that our fight against illegal drugs is not only lip service. As we keep on working double time to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region, we also urge every one to help us in our campaign against illegal drugs,” the PRO3 director said, adding that the revitalized anti-drug campaign is in line with the directives of PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas to stop all forms of lawlessness and to strictly adhere to the “No Take Policy.“

Publication Source : People's Tonight