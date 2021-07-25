Pampanga River Cut-Off Channel Mitigates Flooding in Candaba

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The construction of a cut-off channel by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has mitigated the perennial challenge of flooding experienced during heavy rainfall by the people of Candaba, Pampanga.

Secretary Mark A. Villar citing a report from Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations, said that the Candaba Cut-Off Channel with slope protection works on both banks will lessen the severity of flooding brought by overflow or swelling of Pampanga River.

Pampanga, Candaba Cut-Off Channel

With the rising trend in yearly heavy rainfall because of climate change, the cut-off channel which is a flood control dike project of DPWH-UPMO Flood Control Management Cluster will mitigate the dangers of flooding, added Secretary Villar.

The construction of Candaba Cut-Off Channel consists of 738-meter left dike, 637-meter right dike and 130-meter slope protection at Candaba Bridge effectively diverted the flow of Pampanga River and mitigated the impending floods brought by southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian as observed during an inspection on July 23, 2021 by Undersecretary Sadain together with UPMO-FCMC Project Director Ramon Arriola III and Project Manager Isabelita Manalo.

Undersecretary Sadain said that each time the Pampanga River swells, it spells doom for the people who experience flooding, damage of property, farmlands and far produces.

A 180-linear meter Candaba Bridge along Candaba-Sta Ana Road was also constructed across the cut-off channel.

The four (4)-lane bridge was built on a higher elevation to complement with the floodwater carrying capacity of the cut-off channel during rainy season.