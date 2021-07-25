Home>News>Provincial>Pampanga River Cut-Off Channel Mitigates Flooding in Candaba

Pampanga River Cut-Off Channel Mitigates Flooding in Candaba

Journal Online201
Pampanga River

The construction of a cut-off channel by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has mitigated the perennial challenge of flooding experienced during heavy rainfall by the people of Candaba, Pampanga.

Secretary Mark A. Villar citing a report from Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations, said that the Candaba Cut-Off Channel with slope protection works on both banks will lessen the severity of flooding brought by overflow or swelling of Pampanga River.

Pampanga, Candaba Cut-Off Channel

With the rising trend in yearly heavy rainfall because of climate change, the cut-off channel which is a flood control dike project of DPWH-UPMO Flood Control Management Cluster will mitigate the dangers of flooding, added Secretary Villar.

The construction of Candaba Cut-Off Channel consists of 738-meter left dike, 637-meter right dike and 130-meter slope protection at Candaba Bridge effectively diverted the flow of Pampanga River and mitigated the impending floods brought by southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian as observed during an inspection on July 23, 2021 by Undersecretary Sadain together with UPMO-FCMC Project Director Ramon Arriola III and Project Manager Isabelita Manalo.

Undersecretary Sadain said that each time the Pampanga River swells, it spells doom for the people who experience flooding, damage of property, farmlands and far produces.

A 180-linear meter Candaba Bridge along Candaba-Sta Ana Road was also constructed across the cut-off channel.

The four (4)-lane bridge was built on a higher elevation to complement with the floodwater carrying capacity of the cut-off channel during rainy season.

Pampanga River

Suggested Articles
Nation

Sinas stops ‘localization’ of police

Alfred P. Dalizon
PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday said he has scrapped the ‘localization program’ of his predecessor, now
Mecotec hybrid container
STORAGE SOLUTION FOR VACCINE. Mecotec GmBH's MFC8, a mobile and hybrid container solution for transport, storage, and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the first quarter of the year. The container has deep cooling technology to freeze contents from -20°C to -80°C, meeting the handling requirements for various Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Mecotec)
Business

Firm offers mobile container solutions for Covid-19 vaccine

People's Journal
As the government prepares to roll out the coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine program this year, Mecotec GmbH and Deutsche Motorgeräte
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
Business

ICTSI completes MICP berth expansion

People's Journal
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. has completed a berth expansion project at its flagship, Manila International Container Terminal, that effectively
Rally
A royalist supporter holds the Thai national flag during an anti-government rally be pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok on October 14, 2020. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP
World

Thai protesters vow to return to streets

People's Journal
BANGKOK, Oct 17, 2020 (AFP) - Thai pro-democracy protesters said Saturday they would defy an emergency decree banning gatherings for