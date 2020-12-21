Paranaque cop in Tarlac slays indicted for double murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday disclosed that the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause during inquest proceedings to indict Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca for double murder.

“Upon inquest, the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause to indict respondent Jonel Nuezca for two counts of murder,” Guevarra said in a message.

Nuezca was accused of killing his neighbors 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, in Purok 2, Barangay Cabayaoasan.

Nuezca fled after shooting the victims, but surrendered to the Rosales Pangasinan Municipal Police Station hours later. He also turned over his service pistol that was used during the crime.

Nuezca and the Gregorios are residents of Purok 2 in Bgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui.

The two families were allegedly involved in a property right-of-way dispute, but the shooting incident stemmed from the firing of a PVC cannon or boga by the Gregorios.

The shooting incident was caught on camera and the video is now viral on social media.

Netizens are seeking justice for the Gregorios, calling for the end of police brutality and impunity in the Philippines.

