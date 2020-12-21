Home>News>Provincial>Paranaque cop in Tarlac slays indicted for double murder

Paranaque cop in Tarlac slays indicted for double murder

Hector Lawas11

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday disclosed that the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause during inquest proceedings to indict Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca for double murder.

Upon inquest, the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause to indict respondent Jonel Nuezca for two counts of murder,” Guevarra said in a message.

Nuezca was accused of killing his neighbors 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, in Purok 2, Barangay Cabayaoasan.

Nuezca fled after shooting the victims, but surrendered to the Rosales Pangasinan Municipal Police Station hours later. He also turned over his service pistol that was used during the crime.

Nuezca and the Gregorios are residents of Purok 2 in Bgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui.

The two families were allegedly involved in a property right-of-way dispute, but the shooting incident stemmed from the firing of a PVC cannon or boga by the Gregorios.

The shooting incident was caught on camera and the video is now viral on social media.

Netizens are seeking justice for the Gregorios, calling for the end of police brutality and impunity in the Philippines.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles

Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista
Showbiz

Heart inamin na may insecurities pa rin

People's Journal
INAMIN ni Heart Evangelista na tulad din ng marami, mayroon din siyang insecurities. Sa Facebook live niya recently na “Love
World

Coronavirus survives on skin 5 times longer than flu, says study

People's Journal
TOKYO, Oct 18, 2020 (AFP) - The coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours, Japanese researchers have found,
Nation

House panels okay new passport measure

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
TWO committees of the House of Representatives have approved a consolidated bill updating the law on the issuance of Philippine
Nation

2021 national budget deliberation resumes

Jester P. Manalastas
THE House of Representatives, under newly-installed Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, has resumed the deliberation on the proposed 2021 national budget.