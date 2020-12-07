Patrolman, partner nabbed for shabu in Angeles City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A police patrolman and his female companion were arrested by authorities during an anti-drug operation last Saturday evening in Angeles City.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office 3 director, identified the arrested policeman as Patrolman Jerick Francisco alias James Francisco, a Philippine National Police member assigned at 2nd PMFC of Bataan Police Provincial Office, married, resident of Banauang, Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan.

Francisco was arrested along with Eileen Perez, a resident of San Antonio, Mexico, Pampanga during a buy-bust conducted by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- RO3, Pampanga Police, Tarlac Police, RSET 1, PDEA RO 4A RSET, PDEA RO1 La Union PO, RDEU and Angeles City Police-Station 4 along Don Jueco Avenue, Brgy. Malabañas Clark View, Angeles City.

Seized from the duo were two heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 10 grams with a DDB value of P68,000, an Oppo A5, a marked P1,000 bill buy-bust money, 19 pieces of boodle money, a Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol with serial PNP 65577, a Glock 17 Gen 4 pistol magazine containing live ammunition, PNP identification card, and a Yamaha Mio sporty motorcycle.

Charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Art II of RA 9165 are being filed against the arrested suspects.

“This move of filing charges, disciplining and dismissing erring police personnel shows efforts of the PNP in removing bad eggs in the police force, and that the rule of law does not distinguish rank, position or popularity whether victim or respondent in the PNP organization. This is a clear manifestation of our keen determination to remove misfits among the ranks of our organization,” De Leon said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight