Home>News>Provincial>Patubig sa Marina

Patubig sa Marina

Christian D. Supnad4

Dante Malimban & Abet GarciaNag-flash ng ‘1bataan’ sign si Barangay Captain Dante Malimban (kanan) kay Gob. Abet S. Garcia matapos niyang i-follow up ang pagkakaroon ng patubig sa Marina Bay Elementary school sa Alas asin, Mariveles, Bataan.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Christian D. Supnad

Suggested Articles
Nation

PNP leads ‘bayanihan’ amid Rolly devastation

Alfred P. Dalizon
PHILIPPINE National Police chief General Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan yesterday called on the Filipinos to show their "bayanihan spirit" as
Miscellaneous

Nat’l call center for mental health issues proposed

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
[caption id="attachment_1112" align="alignleft" width="200"] Ang Probinsyano Rep. Alfred Delos Santos[/caption] A PARTY-LIST lawmaker on Monday sought the passage of a
Roy Cimatu
DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu
Nation

DENR Leads International Coastal Cleanup Day

People's Tonight
THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will lead today, Sept. 19, 2020, its yearly coastal cleanup but with
Martin Romualdez
Martin Romualdez
Nation

5 bills to boost Duterte graft fight

Jester P. Manalastas
AT least five anti-corruption measures were submitted to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco for consideration when session resumes on November 16.