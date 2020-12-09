Home>News>Provincial>PDEA, Grab ink pact to end use of transport in drug trafficking

PDEA, Grab ink pact to end use of transport in drug trafficking

Jun I. Legaspi7

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with MYTAXI.PH, INCORPORATED, popularly known as GRAB PHILIPPINES, to suppress the emerging trend of drug trafficking in the country using the transport and delivery services.

In a simple ceremony yesterday morning at the PDEA National headquarters, the MOA was formally signed by PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva and Sherielysse Bonifacio, Public Affairs Head of Grab Philippines.

The MOA aims to suppress the emerging trend of drug trafficking in the country as there are instances where accredited Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) and delivery service drivers have unknowingly became conduits of drug trade by accepting transport and delivery services from persons engaged in illegal drug trafficking,” said Villanueva.

Grab Philippines says it supports PDEA in its campaign against illegal drugs in the country, by helping interdict and prevent the transport and delivery of packages containing illegal drugs and controlled precursors and essential chemicals, or CPECs, using TNVS and delivery services.

It will also assist PDEA in the investigation of reports on suspected delivery packages, design mechanisms where the items for delivery are properly recorded and visible to the driver, and implement policies for a drug-free workplace in its premises, as well as ensure that the accredited delivery service drivers are not involved in illegal drug activities.

The signing of the agreement is an opportunity for PDEA and Grab Philippines to formally strengthen their partnership in the fight against illegal drug trafficking, and closer coordination and cooperation in the interception of illegal drugs”, the PDEA chief said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Reporter, People's Tonight

