Pinaslang na Laguna mayor inilibing na

FROM DEPUTY MAJORITY LEADER TO DEPUTY SPEAKER. House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco administers the oath of office to newly elected Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera. Prior to her election, Herrera was Deputy Majority Leader of the legislative chamber. The lady lawmaker, who represents Bagong Henerasyon Party-list in Congress, vows to fulfill her mission to support, promote and protect the interests of all Filipinos.

