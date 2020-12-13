PNP-DEG agents arrest wanted drug trafficker in R1

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AGENTS of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Agency (PNP-DEG) shortly before noon Thursday arrested one of Ilocos-Pangasinan region’s most wanted drug trafficking personalities during a manhunt operation in Sison, Pangasinan, a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

PNP-DEG director, Brigadier Gen. Ronald O. Lee identified the arrested suspect as Edward de Leon, a 31-year old construction worker residing in Bgy. Asan Sur in Sison municipality.

The official said members of the PNP-DEG Special Operations Unit 1, with the help of operatives from the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, the San Manuel Municipal Police Station in Tarlac and the Region 1 Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested the suspect in Bgy. Poblacion Central 11 a.m. yesterday.

The arrest was made on the strength of a warrant for sale and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by Judge Stela Marie Gandia-Asuncion of the Paniqui, Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 67 last November 19.

No bail was recommended by the court for the temporary liberty of the accused in connection with the drug trafficking case filed against him.

Lee said the suspect is a native of Bgy. Dau in Mabalacat, Pampanga who lived in Bgy. Asan Sur together with his live-in partner and co-accused Rosa Ann Quiarante who was arrested by members of the Sison MPS past 9 a.m. yesterday.

Lee added that the duo was previously involved in illicit drug trafficking activities in Mabalacat, Pampana and in Moncada, Tarlac but transferred to Sison, Pangasinan when police started launching operations to get them.

“One alias Laude of Moncada, Tarlac was identified as the alleged source of the drugs being peddled by the suspects,” said the PNP-DEG director. The suspects are now being held at the Sison police lock-up facility pending their presentation to court.

Lee said he has ordered follow-up operations to get ‘Laude.’

Publication Source : People's Tonight