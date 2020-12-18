Quezon lady solon to lead 2-day shootfest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUCENA CITY— Aimed at inspiring practical shooters and gun enthusiasts to be active again in gun sport after months of being inactive due to pandemic, a Quezon lady solon is sponsoring a two-day shootfest in this city.

Dubbed, “2nd Congw. Angelina ‘Helen’ Tan“, the competiton will be held at Ouan’s Worth Farm Banahaw Firing Range in Bgy. Kanlurang Mayao in this city December 19 and 20.

A Level 1 PPSA- sanctioned match, the competition hosted by K-609 Gun Club will be joined by practical shooters from different gun clubs of Calabarzon region and Metro Manila.

Shooters from different law enforcement agencies like the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also vowed to participate in the shootfest.

Quezon Rep. Tan, who chairs the House committee on health, assured that health protocols will be observed during the competition.

“Practical shooting is a nice sport but we should see to it that health protocols and precautionary measures will be strictly observed by competitors and match officials to assure that everyone will be safe“, said Tan, a doctor by profession.

K-609 Gun Club president Guillermo ‘Jay’ Formaran II thanked the lady physician- lawmaker for sponsoring the 2-day competiton.

Publication Source : People's Tonight