R2’s most wanted nabbed in Cagayan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man tagged as one of Cagayan Valley’s most wanted was captured by the local police in a manhunt operation in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan yesterday morning, local police director, Colonel Ariel N. Quilang said.

In a report to Police Regional Office 2 director, Brigadier General Crizaldo O. Nieves, Quilang said the teenage suspect was tracked down in his residence in Barangay Tokitok in Sanchez Mira municipality 8:30 a.m. yesterday.

Quilang said members of the Sanchez Mira Municipal Police Station led by Major Stanley Banan and Police Executive Master Sergeant Onasis Palacay arrested the suspect on the strength of a warrant for statutory rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the anti-child abuse law as amended by RA 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

The warrant was issued by Judge Gemma Bucayu-Madrid of the Sanchez Mira Regional Trial Court Branch 12 last September 18 with no bail recommended for the temporary liberty of the accused.

The suspect is now being held at the Sanchez Mira police lock-up facility prior to his presentation to court for issuance of an official jail commitment order, said Quilang.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal