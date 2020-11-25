Home>News>Provincial>R2’s most wanted nabbed in Cagayan

R2’s most wanted nabbed in Cagayan

Alfred P. Dalizon8

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man tagged as one of Cagayan Valley’s most wanted was captured by the local police in a manhunt operation in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan yesterday morning, local police director, Colonel Ariel N. Quilang said.

In a report to Police Regional Office 2 director, Brigadier General Crizaldo O. Nieves, Quilang said the teenage suspect was tracked down in his residence in Barangay Tokitok in Sanchez Mira municipality 8:30 a.m. yesterday.

Quilang said members of the Sanchez Mira Municipal Police Station led by Major Stanley Banan and Police Executive Master Sergeant Onasis Palacay arrested the suspect on the strength of a warrant for statutory rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the anti-child abuse law as amended by RA 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

The warrant was issued by Judge Gemma Bucayu-Madrid of the Sanchez Mira Regional Trial Court Branch 12 last September 18 with no bail recommended for the temporary liberty of the accused.

The suspect is now being held at the Sanchez Mira police lock-up facility prior to his presentation to court for issuance of an official jail commitment order, said Quilang.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Alfred P. Dalizon
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

Suggested Articles

Plane
World

Woman dies on plane of covid

People's Tonight
(CNN) — A Dallas-area woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight in Arizona, a Dallas County official said.
Nation

Anti-terror law not vs right to stage protests

Hector Lawas
THE government has assured the public that the new anti-terrorism law will not curtail the people's right to stage protests.
Movie Review: Prevenge
Concerts and Movies

Apple Slasher Movie Review: ‘Prevenge’

Mario Bautista
‘PREVENGE’ is a slasher movie available on Apple iTunes with touches of morbid black comedy, written, directed and starred in
Provincial

Cavite cops arrest 90

Alfred P. Dalizon
CAVITE policemen on Tuesday apprehended 90 men, 12 of them involved in illegal drug activities and the rest wanted for