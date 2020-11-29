R9 ‘drug trafficker’ yields P2.8M shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE Regional Office 9 director, Brigadier General Jesus D. Cambay Jr. yesterday announced the arest of a top drug personality in Western Mindanao after he sold some P2.8 million worth of shabu to an undercover agent in Zamboanga City last Thursday.

In a report to Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas, the official identified the arrested suspect as Nadzmin Misba, a 27-year old ‘high-value target’ residing in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasangyangan in Zamboanga City.

Cambay said that members of the Zamboanga City Police Drug Enforcement Unit arrrested the suspect during a sting along Junction, Talon-Talon Loop in Bgy. Talon-Talon past 7 p.m. Thursday.

Recovered from the possession of the suspect were four plastic packets containing around 200 grams of the so-called’ poor man’s cocaine’ valued at P2.8 million and the P100,000 worth of boodle money topped by a marked P1,000 bill.

Cambay congratulated the Zamboanga City police headed by Colonel Rexmel Reyes for their latest accomplishment in the campaign against illegal drug trafficking and abuse in the city.

The suspect is now being held at the Zamboanga City police jail facing non-bailable charges for sale and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165.

