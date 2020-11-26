Home>News>Provincial>Raps filed vs 9 suspects in Palawan lawyer’s slay

Raps filed vs 9 suspects in Palawan lawyer’s slay

Alfred P. Dalizon10

POLICE Regional Office 4-B director, Brigadier General Pascual G. Muñoz Jr. yesterday announced the filing of murder charges against nine suspects in the November 17 ambush-slay of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit in Narra, Palawan.

In a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas, the PRO4-B director said among those indicted was Police Senior Master Sergeant Ariel Pareja who is now under the restrictive custody of the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

Muñoz named the other respondents in the criminal case filed on Wednesday before the Palawan Provincial Prosecutor’s Office as Jazer del Rosario, Marcelino Quioyo and six other John Does.

He said they have identified Pareja as a policeman ‘moonlighting’ as a bodyguard for Quioyo who is involved in a court case over a land dispute where Magcamit is representing the other party.

Muñoz said administrative charges for serious grave misconduct are also being prepared against Pareja based on his indictment in the murder case.

Investigation showed the 35-year old victim was shot dead by two unidentified men while he was on his way to a court hearing two Tuesday ago in Barangay Malinao, Narra.

Witnesses said the lawyer was flagged down by the motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was driving his wagon. The victim was shot as he stepped out of his vehicle. With Hector Lawas

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

