Red tide warning up in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao coastal waters

HARVESTING of all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang in several coastal waters in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao is prohibited due to the presence of the red tide toxin in said areas.

In Shellfish Bulletin No. 26, Series of 2020 issued by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), shellfish collected along the coastal waters of Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay and Samal, all in Bataan; Honda and Puerto Princesa Bays in Puerto Princesa City, and coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound, Taytay in Palawan are positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit.

Other coastal areas positive for red tide toxin are Milagros in Masbate; the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; the coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, Irong-irong, San Pedro, Maqueda and Villareal Bays in Western Samar; Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City and Carigara Bay in Leyte; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; Lianga Bay and the coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

The coastal waters of Biliran Islands; Calubian and Leyte in Leyte; Guiuan in Eastern Samar, and Cambatutay Bay in Western Samar are now positive for red tide toxin. Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur is also positive for red tide toxin.

The BFAR said that the types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.

However, the BFAR added that fish, squids, shrimps and crabs collected from the same areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and the internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

Meanwhile, the coastal waters of Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas and Bulacan in Manila Bay continue to be free from red tide toxin.

Publication Source : People's Tonight