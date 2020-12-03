Home>News>Provincial>Remulla releases COVID guidelines for Christmas

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite — Cavite Provincial Governor Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla Jr. has released new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease this holiday season.

Remulla posted the guidelines on his Facebook account.

The governor said the liquor ban in the province and the purchasing hours for beer and other spirits hav been lifted. However, public drinking and being seen intoxicated on the streets are prohibited.

Malls are allowed to open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minors 10 years old and above are now allowed in malls but should be accompanied by parents.

Wearing of face masks and face shields is still mandatory.

Cockpit operations are still prohibited,.

My Executive Order strictly forbids the Christmas party from all branches or agencies of the Cavite Provincial Government. If we want to lead honestly, we must first be an example to those we serve,” Remulla said

There is a high probability that COVID will have a 2nd wave in Cavite. So please everyone: Please continue to do preventive measures such as washing your hands thoroughly with soap, wear a face mask and shield in public areas and practice social distancing,” Remulla added. “Christmas and birthday parties, fiesta, boodle fights are still forbidden… especially shaking hands with people (the campaign is still long so stop that first).

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
