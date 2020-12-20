Rodriguez bettor wins P23M 6/42 lotto jackpot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said a lone bettor from Rodriguez, Rizal won the P23 million jackpot in the 6/42 regular lotto draw on Saturday night.

In an advisory, PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the P23,902,883.80 jackpot prize.

The winning combination was 11-34-06-42-15-33.

Meanwhile, some 29 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive P24,000 each.

The 6/42 regular lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

To claim his/her check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds which will be used to assist more Filipinos.

Publication Source : People's Tonight