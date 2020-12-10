Home>News>Provincial>Santa cops, Mr. COVID launched in Laguna

Santa cops, Mr. COVID launched in Laguna

Gil Aman20
Santa cop
A Santa cop brings holiday cheer to mall goers in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna. Photo by GIL AMAN

CAMP BGen. Vicente P. Lim — The Calabarzon Police Regional Office simultaneously launched Santa Cops and the Mr. Covid information campaign on Wednesday to remind the public to continue practicing minimum health standard imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) during the holiday season.

More than 100 police stations all over PRO4A reiterated their support to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases specially in malls.

Some of the malls visited by the Santa Cops and Mr. COVID were SM City Bacoor, Sunstar Mall Sta Cruz, SM City Batangas, SM City Taytay, SM City Lucena,Pacific Mall Lucena, and Metro Gaisano Lucena.

The Santa Cops and Mr. COVID-19 mascots will remind individuals violating social distancing and other public health standards to follow the IATF regulations.

