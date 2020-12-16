P3.4M shabu seized, 3 suspects fall in Pampanga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A total of P3,400,000 worth of shabu was seized by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA3), PRO3 Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) and the local police in a drug sting in Barangay San Jose last Tuesday afternoon.

The PDEA3 said the entrapment operation led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Crispin San Pedro, 28, resident of Bgy. Talang, Candaba, Pampanga; Roldan Escajilla, 23, resident of Port Area, Tondo, Manila; and Jover Quijano, 28, also from Port Area, Tondo, Manila.

Confiscated from the suspects were more or less 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3,400,000 and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) in relation to section 26 paragraph B (conspiracy to sell) will be filed against the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, a drug den in Mabalacat City in this province was discovered and dismantled by combined elements of PDEA3 and the local police that also led to the arrest of six drug personalities and the seizure of some P102,000 worth of shabu.

The drug den was found on 7th Street, Madapdap Resettlement, Bgy. Dapdap, Mabalacat City last Monday.

PDEA3 identified the suspects as Randy Sevilla, 29; Wilfredo Montaray, 57; Riza Dizon, 35; Virgilio Ortega, 40; Daniel Catanghal, 19; and Eduardo Mercado, 47, all residents of Mabalacat City.

The anti-drug operation yielded 10 pieces transparent plastic sachets containing 15 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P102,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Publication Source : People's Tonight