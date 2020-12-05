Solon, gov’t help end conflict Between 2 Bukidnon families

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A SOLON and members of the Provincial and City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF and CTF-ELCAC) initiated a peace dialogue between two families which have been involved in decades of conflict in Bgy. Silae, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on November 28, 2020.

Dela Mance and Goaynon clans were known in Bukidnon for their decades of conflict which resulted in numerous lives sacrificed. Through the efforts of Bukidnon (2nd District) Rep. Jonathan Kieth T. Flores, PTF and CTF-ELCAC, the conflict resolution was conducted to resolve the long-standing conflict between the clan that has seriously affected the lives of the two families and many others.

The settlement of the two clans was made possible through efforts of Flores, who was represented by Manuel I. Sicalan III during the customary settlement, Efren Neri, a representative from the governor’s office; Datu Richard “Laglagengan” Macas, Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Bukidnon; Malaybalay City Councilor Cromwell Kiril Dinlayan; Datu Renato S. Sumbongan, Malaybalay City IPMR; Col. Jose Arn M. Real, Deputy Brigade Commander of 403rd Brigade; Lt. Col. Edgardo V. Talaroc Jr., Commanding Officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB); PLT Jules King Litanon, Police Community Relation Officer; and representatives from the two conflicting families.

“I am grateful to our government for their efforts in facilitating the restoration of our affinity towards Goaynon family. Let us stop our conflict for the sake of our future generation,” said Datu Balinong, an elder from the Dela Mance family,.

“I thanked those who facilitated for the reconciliation of these two conflicting families. I hope in the future that this good relationship will continue so that we can now totally forget all the troubles and pain we’ve experienced due to this conflict,” said Datu Elloren Goaynon, one of the Goaynon elders emotionally.

“I am thankful to the two families, Dela Mance family, and Goaynon family, for choosing peace than violence. Rest assured that this unit together with the PTF and CTF-ELCAC will work hard to give you a better and peaceful life,” said Lt. Col. Edgardo V. Talaroc Jr., Commanding Officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion gratefuly.

“I am happy that for the longest time you have now decided to end your conflict and restore your good relationship. Your army along with our partners in peace-building and development here in the province of Bukidnon are ready to help and support for the good of both clans,” said Col. Jose Arn M. Real, Deputy Brigade Commander of 403rd Infantry Brigade.