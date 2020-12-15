Suspect, accomplice in lawyer’s slay charged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMAL charges have been filed against the principal suspect, along with his alleged accomplice, implicated in the killing of Atty. Joey Luis Wee in Bgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City last November 23.

Brought for inquest by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office was Fausto Edgar Benigno Peralta.

Peralta’s alleged accomplice, John Raymond Cabantao Suarez aka “Randy Benito Palparan” , who remains at-large, was also charged with murder.

Peralta was arrested in his rented apartment in Cabuyao, Laguna. He was positively identified by the victim’s wife in a police lineup.

Joint operatives led by the NBI-Central Visayas Regional Office (CEVRO) are pursuing the other suspects.

NBI operatives were able to immediately identify through CCTV footage the physical appearance of the perpetrators of the crime including all the vehicles that were used.

Wee, 51, was shot dead in front of his office along J. Panis St., Bgy. Kasambagan. He died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital due to gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter has called on authorities to expedite their investigation into the murder of Wee.

“The brazen attack on our brother in the legal profession is taken as an attack on the whole legal community,” read a portion of IBP Cebu City Chapter’s statement.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight