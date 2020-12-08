Home>News>Provincial>Suspected pusher gunned down

Suspected pusher gunned down

Gemi Formaran16
Suspected Drug Pusher

LUCENA CITY — A suspected drug pusher ended up dead after he was shot several times inside his home in Green hills Phase 3, Bgy. Market View, here, early yesterday.

Mervin Bautista alias Wowie, 42, a native of General Luna, Quezon suffered gunshot wounds in the head and chest and died while being rushed to the hospital, said city police chief, Lt. Col. Romulo Albacea.

Albacea said Bautista was sleeping inside his house when two pistol- armed men barged in at around 4 a.m. and shot him in close range.

After the gunmen escaped, the victim was rushed by neighbors to St. Anne General Hospital but to no avail.

Albacea said Bautista who is a known drug personality in the village is included in the 2020 Street Level Individual (SLI) Drug Watchlist of the city police.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
