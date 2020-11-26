Home>News>Provincial>Task group to probe slay try on ex-mayor

Task group to probe slay try on ex-mayor

Gemi Formaran9

LUCENA CITY — The Quezon Police Provincial Police Office (QPPO) yesterday formed a Special Investigation Task Group that will look into the shooting of a former town mayor of Pagbilao, Quezon last Tuesday afternoon.

Major Reden Romasanta, commander of Pagbilao Police Station, said the newly- formed SITG will be headed by Quezon police director Col. Audie Madrideo.

Romasanta said the task group will be composed of his station, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Provincial Crime and Laboratory Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Highway Patrol Group.

The SITG was formed by Madrideo to fast-track the investigation on the slay try on former Pagbilao mayor Romar Portes, father of incumbent Mayor Shierre Ann Portes- Palicpic.

The 73 year- old former Mayor was shot in front of his daughter’s house in Bgy. Bukal, Pagbilao, Quezon by a backrider of a motorcycle- driving man. He was hit in the face and is now confined at St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Gemi Formaran

Suggested Articles

Vilma Santos-Recto
Vilma Santos-Recto
Showbiz

Vilma’s birthday wish depends on Luis

Mario Bautista
VILMA Santos is celebrating her 67th birthday on November 3 and she is the very special guest of writer Allan
Nation

BuCor chief, other execs COVID-19 free

Hector Lawas
BUREAU of Corrections chief Director General Gerald Bantag, spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, and several other bureau officials have recovered from COVID-19.
Global E-Waste
Opinion

A welcome move

People's Tonight
A SNOWBALLING move to designate the head of the Department of Finance (DOF) as chair of the board of the
Christian Standhardinger
Standhardinger: Double-double for NorthPort. PBA photo
Basketball

PBA: Phoenix rises

Ed Andaya
PHOENIX Super LPG made it two wins in a row by beating NorthPort, 110-105, in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup