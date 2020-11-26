Task group to probe slay try on ex-mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUCENA CITY — The Quezon Police Provincial Police Office (QPPO) yesterday formed a Special Investigation Task Group that will look into the shooting of a former town mayor of Pagbilao, Quezon last Tuesday afternoon.

Major Reden Romasanta, commander of Pagbilao Police Station, said the newly- formed SITG will be headed by Quezon police director Col. Audie Madrideo.

Romasanta said the task group will be composed of his station, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Provincial Crime and Laboratory Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Highway Patrol Group.

The SITG was formed by Madrideo to fast-track the investigation on the slay try on former Pagbilao mayor Romar Portes, father of incumbent Mayor Shierre Ann Portes- Palicpic.

The 73 year- old former Mayor was shot in front of his daughter’s house in Bgy. Bukal, Pagbilao, Quezon by a backrider of a motorcycle- driving man. He was hit in the face and is now confined at St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight