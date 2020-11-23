Trader offers P3M for arrest of gunman, mastermind

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANGELES CITY – An executive of a real estate company here has offered P3 million reward for the capture of the gunman who allegedly tried to kill him several months ago and the identification of the alleged mastermind.

Jeffrey Dizon, a shareholder of a family corporation engaged in several real estate businesses here and other parts of Pampanga, said the reward will be given to anyone who could cause the arrest of the “assassin” who shot him at long range but missed last February 20 while he was standing in front of his house.

He said that the gunman must be caught alive and the mastermind must be identified.

Dizon said that the threat on his life continues, citing two instances when he and his family were followed by suspicious individuals who took photos and videos of his family.

He said these incidents happened last April and last November 7.

“I am survivor of an attempted assassination last February 29, 2020 which took place just outside of my residence in Angeles City and has recently been followed by unknown people on several occasions but more recently was on November 7, 2020 where me, my daughter and one office staff member were together having a meal at a popular restaurant in Angeles City,” he said.

Dizon said that he already reported the incidents to the police, who told him that the recent incidents could be “pre-attack indicators.”

Citing police investigators, he said the holes found in his residence were made by ammunition from an Armalite rifle.

“I do not know why is trying to kill me and I do not have enemies. Right now, the only possible dispute I have concerns a business matter involving my family corporation. To be clear, I cannot believe that any of my siblings are involved in any plot to have me exterminated. I have no suspect at the moment,” he said.

