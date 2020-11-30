Tugade inspects Visayas airports, seaports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) took advantage of the long weekend to inspect seaports and airports in Samar, Cebu, Aklan, Tacloban and Dumaguete.

On November 28, Team DOTr’s first led by Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade checked on the progress of Calbayog Airport’s construction and the Manguino-o Port, both in Calbayog, Samar.

“It is important that we inspect these airports and seaports, especially those that were in the path of the strong typhoons that recently barreled through the country. We must make sure that operations in these facilities will not be disrupted, and that these are safe for operators and passengers to use,” said Tugade.

The Manguino-o Port was previously damaged by Tropical Storm Tisoy, and will undergo rehabilitation starting December 2020.

Rehabilitation works will cover construction of a continuous Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) ramp and a new Port Operations Building. Partial operability is slated before the end of 2021.

Tugade also along checked on the progress of the Tacloban Airport Development Project.

Upon Tugade’s directive, the new passenger terminal building of the Tacloban Airport is expected to be operational by the third quarter of next year, instead of the second quarter of 2022.

Tugade also inter-acted with Tacloban Port employees in Leyte, reminding them that his sacrifice, together with other DOTr officials who were working and inspecting projects even during long weekends, is his way of helping other Filipinos develop their respective communities.

The DOTr secretary reminded PPA employees that as members of their own communities, they should also continue pursuing this cycle of helping one another by paying it forward.

The team also inspected the Bantayan Airport in Cebu, where Tugade noted that the airport’s runway is 100% complete and the airport’s perimeter fence about 75% complete. “We will finish before the end of the year,” he said.

On the 2nd day of inspection, Tugade inspected the Dumaguete Airport Development Project, flyover of the Siquijor Airport, and progress of work on the Kalibo International Airport Development Project in Aklan.

Team DOTr also conducted a surprise inspection of Roxas Airport in Capiz. The transport chief and Team DOTr were welcomed by Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas, Pueblo De Panay Inc. CEO Jose Neri Ong, and Roxas Airport Manager II Cynthia Aspera.

Tugade was joimed in his weekend inspection by DOTr Usec. for Finance Garry De Guzman, Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Usec. Raul Del Rosario, DOTr Chief of Staff and Asec. for Procurement and Project Implementation Giovanni Lopez, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippine (CAAP) Director General Jim Sydiongco, and DOTr Asec for Aviation and Airports Jim Melo.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight