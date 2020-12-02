Home>News>Provincial>Tuloy ang Pasko

Tuloy ang Pasko

Cesar Reyes5

PaskoThe giant Christmas tree atop of Session Road in Baguio City was officially lighted Tuesday night.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Cesar Reyes
Cesar Reyes

