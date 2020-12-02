Home>News>Provincial>Unlicensed firearms seized in Batangas

Unlicensed firearms seized in Batangas

Jojo C. Magsombol8

CAMP Gen. Miguel Malvar, Batangas — Seven unlicensed firearms were seized during the implementation of a search warrant by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) BPPO, Office of the provincial director Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and 1st Batangas Provincial Mobile Force Company, (BMFC) Regional Operations Unit (ROU) – Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 4A and Ibaan Municipal Police Station in Bgy. Pangao, Ibaan, the other day.

Batangas police director Col. Rex Arvin T. Malimban seized the firearms from one Rocio Gupit Florante alias Popong, 45, contractor, and resident of Bgy. Pangao.

Among the firearms seized were a cal. 5.56 Colt M16 rifle and cal. 5.56 Bushmaster rifle.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
