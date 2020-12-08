Home>News>Provincial>VTI board reappoints Olivia, Leo Rey Yanson

VTI board reappoints Olivia, Leo Rey Yanson

People's Tonight14
VTI Board

VALLACAR Transit Inc. (VTI), the country’s largest bus company, held its annual stockholders meeting at its principal office in Bgy. Mansilingan, Bacolod City on December 5, 2020.

Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey V. Yanson, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Charles M. Dumancas, Anita G. Chua, Arvin John V. Villaruel and Daniel Nicolas Golez were re-elected as members of VTI’s board of directors during the meeting.

Following the election of the directors, the board held an organizational meeting where Leo Rey Yanson was reappointed as chairman of the board and president of VTI, while Olivia V. Yanson, co-founder of the company, was reappointed as corporate secretary and treasurer.

The company said that despite the proper and timely notice, stockholders Roy V. Yanson, Ma. Lourdes Celina Yanson-Lopez, Ricardo V. Yanson Jr., Juan Manuel Lopez and Ma. Susan F. Yanson did not attend the meeting.

VTI said that despite all the turbulence experienced by the management in the past two years, the company remains strong and resilient as it continues to be steadfast in its goal to serve the Filipino commuters.

VTI pursues its mission of providing safe and quality transportation to everyone.

The newly appointed board is excited to see how they can continue to push boundaries to provide quality transportation to every Filipino despite the challenges of the pandemic,” the VTI board said.

