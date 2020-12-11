Home>News>Provincial>Woman shot in head in Cabanatuan, killed

Woman shot in head in Cabanatuan, killed

Steve A. Gosuico13

CABANATUAN CITY — An unidentified woman was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding assassin on Wednesday afternoon here.

City police Lt. Col. Barnard Danie Dasugo said the woman was walking on the roadside when a man riding a red Honda TMX motorcycle stopped beside her and shot her in the head, killing her on the spot.

Investigation showed the gunman immediately fled towards Bgy. Bangad after the attack that occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Bgy. Pangatian.

Dasugo said they are still conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and the killer’s identity.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Steve A. Gosuico
Steve A. Gosuico
Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

Suggested Articles
Opinion

A welcome legislation

People's Tonight
THE House of Representatives (HOR) has approved on third and final reading two proposed pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening
Nation

BuCor chief, other execs COVID-19 free

Hector Lawas
BUREAU of Corrections chief Director General Gerald Bantag, spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, and several other bureau officials have recovered from COVID-19.
DENR
File photo shows Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretaries, Atty. Jonas R. Leones (left) and Benny D. Antiporda (right) showing House Committee on Natural Resources Chairperson, Rep. Elpidio Barzaga, Jr. (center) the white dolomite sand being utilized in the beach nourishment project of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program. Barzaga learned of the positive effects of the project to the ecosystem. The inspection was conducted on September 12, 2020 at the 120-meter x 60-meter beach nourishment project site, which was inaugurated during the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day celebration on September 19.
Nation

DENR: Dolomite won’t be washed out

Cory Martinez
THE dolomite overlay in a portion of the Manila Bay will not be totally washed out as engineering interventions have
Provincial

‘Over Billing’ ng MORE POWER Itigil

Paul M. Gutierrez
Sobrang singil umaabot sa P20-M kada buwan UMAABOT sa mahigit P20 milyon kada buwan ang umano’y singil ng power distributor