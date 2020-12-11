Woman shot in head in Cabanatuan, killed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CABANATUAN CITY — An unidentified woman was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding assassin on Wednesday afternoon here.

City police Lt. Col. Barnard Danie Dasugo said the woman was walking on the roadside when a man riding a red Honda TMX motorcycle stopped beside her and shot her in the head, killing her on the spot.

Investigation showed the gunman immediately fled towards Bgy. Bangad after the attack that occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Bgy. Pangatian.

Dasugo said they are still conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and the killer’s identity.

Publication Source : People's Tonight