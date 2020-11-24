Working together

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Calabarzon police commander Brig. Gen. Felipe Natividad (left) visits Quezon National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)- Quezon Director Dominador Villanueva in Lucena City shortly after his command visit at Quezon Police Provincial Office under Col. Audie Madrideo (right). Natividad and Villanueva who were high school classmates at Lourdes School in Quezon City vowed to work together against organized and high profile crimes, terrorism, illegal drugs and corruption. Photo by GEMI FORMARAN