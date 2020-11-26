Covid-19 tally

A poster warning against the covid-19 novel coronavirus is displayed in Seoul on November 26, 2020. South Korea reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March on November 26, with a surge of new infections sparking fears of a major third wave. Ed JONES / AFP

– Coronavirus cases tops 60 million, deaths 1.4 million

PARIS, Nov 25, 2020 (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– More than 60 million cases –

More than 60 million people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, including 1,415,258 million deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

The US is the worst-affected country with 260,000 deaths, followed by Brazil with 170,115 deaths; India with 134,699 deaths; Mexico with 102,739 deaths; and the United Kingdom with 55,838 deaths.

– British economy slumps –

Britain’s economy is expected to shrink 11.3 percent this year, its greatest annual slump in more than three centuries on coronavirus fallout, the government forecast, as it separately unveiled plans to slash the foreign aid budget.

– Pakistan crisis –

Pakistan doctors report intensive care units across the country are nearing capacity with a second, deadlier wave building momentum.

– US jobless claims –

New applications for jobless aid in the United States saw their second back-to-back weekly increase, raising concerns that a renewed economic downturn is beginning, as the US grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

– Tokyo lockdown –

Tokyo’s governor urges residents to avoid non-essential outings and asks businesses serving alcohol to shut early. After a comparatively small first outbreak the country it is now reporting record numbers of infections.

– Bulgaria gets tough –

Bulgaria’s government announces a return to tougher restrictions, including the closure of restaurants and schools.

– LA too –

A restaurant dining ban in Los Angeles comes into force, on the eve of Thanksgiving.

– Not so fast –

England and France are among nations relaxing lockdowns ahead of end-of-year holidays, but EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns countries should not ease restrictions too quickly, stressing the risk of a post-Christmas third wave. bur-nrh-jmy/pvh