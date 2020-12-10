Home>News>World>Richer amid covid

Richer amid covid

People's Journal21
Covid: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing to discuss the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on December 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to testify. POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

– Wealth of US billionaires soars during pandemic

NEW YORK, Dec 10, 2020 (AFP) – America’s billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than $1 trillion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study Wednesday, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich.

The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the United States soared from $2.95 trillion on March 18 to $4.01 trillion on Monday, said the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF).

“Never before has America seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands,” said Frank Clemente, ATF’s executive director, noting that the gain exceeds a relief package being considered by Congress.

“Their pandemic profits are so immense that America’s billionaires could pay for a major Covid relief bill and still not lose a dime of their pre-virus riches,” he added.

On Tuesday, the White House unveiled a $916 billion stimulus proposal in a final dash to break a months-long logjam over new aid for the coronavirus-stricken US economy before President Donald Trump leaves office in January.

The new proposal is slightly larger than a $908 billion compromise unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators last week.

The authors of the study say that the $1 trillion wealth gain would pay for stimulus checks of $3,000 for all of the roughly 300 million Americans.

The study adds to the already heated debate in the United States about taxing the rich more heavily to narrow growing wealth inequalities.

For example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a rising star on the left wing of the Democratic Party — is pushing for higher taxes in New York, which like many states is facing a budget crisis caused by the pandemic.

A study published by UBS bank and accounting firm PwC in October found that the cumulative wealth of the world’s dollar billionaires hit a new record of $10.2 trillion, above the previous peak of $8.9 billion recorded in 2017.

The pandemic sparked a stock market crash in March, which saw some tumble out of the billionaires’ club, before a sharp rebound in technology and health stocks boosted billionaires in those sectors. cat/pdh/ft Agence France-Presse

Suggested Articles
Nation

DPWH: all roads to Albay, Camarines Sur passable

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE Department of Public Works and Highways yesterday reported that all national roads in Albay and Camarines Sur are already
Nation

Fabella thanks PRC for COVID test processing

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE medical director of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital yesterday expressed gratitude to the Philippine Red Cross for accommodating and
Opinion

Sinas says world-class protective equipment for men coming

Alfred P. Dalizon
PHILIPPINE National Police chief General Debold M. Sinas said more world-class protective equipment for his men engaged in tactical operations
Opinion

“Ayaw” sa matino, matuwid na PNP?

Paul M. Gutierrez
“TULOY” na (daw) ang pagreretiro ni Chief PNP Camilo Cascolan sa susunod na linggo, Nobyembre 10, 2020. At bagaman hindi