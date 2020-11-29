Home>News>World>Trump loses another election court challenge

Trump loses another election court challenge

People's Journal5
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Nov 29, 2020 (AFP) – The US state of Pennsylvania’s supreme court dismissed another legal challenge to the election by supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday, further reducing his already near-impossible odds of overturning the results.

A Republican lawsuit had sought to invalidate mail-in ballots in the battleground state that President-elect Joe Biden won by about 81,000 votes — or to throw out all votes and allow the state’s legislature to decide the winner.

The court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision, calling the second one an “extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election.”

The lawsuit argued that a Pennsylvania law from 2019 allowing universal mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

The judges said that their November 21 challenge to the law was filed too late, coming more than a year after it was enacted and with the election results “becoming seemingly apparent.”

Pennsylvania officially certified Biden’s victory there on November 24. The lawsuit had also sought to stop certification.

Saturday’s decision follows a long line of similar ones, including a ruling the day before in which a federal appeals court flatly dismissed Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Trump has refused to give up on his claims of fraud in the November 3 election despite his repeated court defeats, tweeting bizarre conspiracy theories and vowing to continue his legal fight.

On Thursday, he said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Biden is officially confirmed the winner by the Electoral College on December 14.

But on Friday he tweeted that “Biden can only enter the White House as president if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

Biden, who is to be sworn in on January 20, won 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232.

The president-elect has said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the vote outcome. mjs/axn Agence France-Presse

Suggested Articles
Metro

Navotas allows food firms to operate beyond curfew

Edd Reyes
NAVOTAS has established new policies for commercial food establishments and the use of the home quarantine pass. Navotas has allowed
Asian Giant Hornet
A sample specimen of a dead Asian Giant Hornet from Japan, also known as a murder hornet, is shown by a pest biologist from the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Bellingham, Washington. After months of meticulous tracking, authorities in the western US state of Washington on Friday said they had uncovered the first ever nest of the deadly Asian giant hornet in the country. The nest was found on October 22 by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists on a property in Blaine, near the border with Canada, the agency said in a statement. / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Karen Ducey
World

First ever nest of Asian giant hornets found in US

People's Journal
LOS ANGELES, Oct 23, 2020 (AFP) - After months of meticulous tracking, authorities in the western US state of Washington
Jayson Castro
Jayson Castro of Talk N Text dribbles his way to the basketball. PBA photo
Basketball

Talk N Text gets job done

Ed Andaya
TALK N TEXT is in, Alaska Milk is out. Talk N Text used a brilliant third-quarter run to eliminate Alaska,
Provincial

Cops raise flag on ex-rebel territory

Alfred P. Dalizon
POLICE Regional Office 11 director, Brigadier General Filmore B. Escobal on Friday led a historic 1stflag-raising ceremony at a former