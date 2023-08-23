Nexon adds epic “The Ark of Atrahasis Conquest” in Blue Archive event story update

388 SHARES Share Tweet

NEXON Korea Corp.’s (CEO: Jung-Hun Lee) subculture game Blue Archive, developed by their subsidiary company Nexon Games (CEO: Yong-Hyun Park), is continuing its engaging story with the epic “The Ark of Atrahasis Conquest.” This latest update for Main Story Part I Final Episode is full of teamwork between students, challenging boss battles, fruitful rewards and more.

Blue Archive is a mobile Tactical RPG where players assemble a team of students to take on various military campaigns to defeat enemies and prevail victorious. Players can upgrade weapons, armor, and skills for best success during battle, and can acquire new students through gacha system using in-game currency.

As the Final Episode enters its second half, Sensei and the students must work together to conquer the floating “Ark of Atrahasis,” where players can battle several area bosses from four different stages to capture a base. Valuable rewards such as Secret Tech Notes and Pyroxene can be obtained by completing tasks until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Additionally, two bright students Toki and Nagisa have been welcomed into Blue Archive.

Toki – As an Explosion Type Striker from Millennium, Toki can transform into her Abi-Eshuh mode, increasing her ATK, Accuracy, and Evasion when she uses her EX Skill. Her powerful abilities deal damage proportional to her ATK, which ignores 60% of enemy DEF up to three times to enemies in a straight line.

Nagisa – From Trinity General School, Nagisa is an Explosion Type Special Student who uses an EX Skill that deals damage proportional to her ATK to enemies in a circular area and reduces enemy DEF for 15 seconds before she attacks.

Additionally, players are in for a challenge with Torment, the new highest difficulty mode in Total Assault, and plentiful rewards can be earned during a Double Rewards Campaign in place until 6:59 p.m. UTC on Monday, Sept. 4.

More information about the Main Story Part 1 Final Episode Chapter 3, “The Ark of Atrahasis Conquest,” can be found on the special webpage and official communities.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.