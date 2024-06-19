Nexon heads to Anime Expo 2024 with Blue Archive showcase featuring game and animated series updates

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Building on a surge in popularity in Japan, Blue Archive’s first Anime Expo attendance represents Nexon’s commitment to enhancing its community in the West with fan activities, an eye-catching booth and reveals on the anime-style game’s summer update

SEOUL – June 18, 2024 – NEXON Korea Corp.’s Blue Archive will be on the pulse of Anime Expo 2024, a cornerstone of the American anime fan community taking place in Los Angeles, CA from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7. There, the studio will host a special panel recapping the game’s service since its launch in 2021 and reveal details on the tactical-RPG’s highly anticipated summer update. The panel will also include additional special insight from Blue Archive Lead Director Kim Yongha, Art Director Kim Guk-ki and Composer Mitsukiyo.

Additionally, fans can check out Nexon’s Blue Archive booth throughout the whole event to take advantage of great photo opportunities, play minigames, earn themed prizes and more.

Boasting mass popularity in Japan, Blue Archive features tactical combat and a unique lineup of characters as players take on the role of Sensei and recruit skilled students to tackle the threats looming over the academy city of Kivotos. With strategic gameplay and an ever-growing bunch of powerful students, Blue Archive players will enjoy heartfelt storylines filled with engaging combat and plentiful rewards.

Attendees can participate in fun activities at Nexon’s Blue Archive booth showcasing Blue Archive’s memorable characters and colorful, ever-changing fantasy world, including:

A photo zone for visitors to meet and take photos with popular cosplayers Xin 欣, Adonia and more

An event zone where visitors can play mini-games with cosplayers and earn various gifts including an Anime Expo X Blue Archive tote bag, keychain, LED message hand fan and more

DJ sets by Blue Archive OST artist Mitsukiyo in the South Hall Lobby throughout the weekend

New and existing Blue Archive fans can get the latest scoop on the RPG’s summer update during Nexon’s panel. Details are below:

Title: Welcome to Blue Archive, Sensei! Check out Blue Archive with the developers and CM together.

Welcome to Blue Archive, Sensei! Check out Blue Archive with the developers and CM together. When: Friday, July 5, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. PT

Friday, July 5, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. PT Where: Panel Room 403AB

“We’ve received so much love for Blue Archive: The Animation, and Anime Expo 2024 just made sense as the perfect place to say ‘thank you’ to the fans and debut the anticipated summer update,” said Blue Archive Lead Director Kim Yongha. “Blue Archive’s dedicated community has sculpted its world and we’re excited to finally give back that support in person.”

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store. For more information about Blue Archive, players can visit the official communities and the links below:

Further details and art assets can be found in the NEXON Global Pressroom.

