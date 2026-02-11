Nikola Joksović Risks It All Against Battle-Hardened Luciano Palhano In BRAVE CF 104 Headliner

388 SHARES Share Tweet

There is something different when a perfect record meets a man who has made a career out of breaking momentum in the main event of BRAVE CF 104.

On Saturday, February 14, at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, Nikola Joksović returns home with everything to lose. Sixteen wins, no defeats, and the pressure of expectation will follow him into the cage when he faces Brazil’s seasoned finisher Luciano Palhano.

Joksović has looked untouchable so far. But an undefeated record, as history has shown, only grows heavier with every fight.

“Records don’t win fights. Performances do,” the Serbian rising star said. “I know what’s at stake. I’m ready for the toughest test of my career.”

Fighting out of Novi Sad, the 31-year-old has built his reputation on control and precision. A former FNC Welterweight Champion and widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the Balkans, he rarely wastes movement, rarely chases, and rarely lets opponents escape once he senses weakness.

However, fighting at home brings a different kind of pressure. Across from him is a man who has seen it all before.

Palhano does not care about unbeaten streaks. He has fought in hostile territory, survived chaotic battles, and turned dangerous situations into victories.

With 20 wins and 14 finishes, the Brazilian has long been respected as one of the most complete super welterweights from his country.

A highly touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Palhano thrives where bouts become messy and unpredictable.

“I’ve fought fighters with hype, records, and crowds behind them,” Palhano stated. “When the cage closes, none of that matters. Only who adapts, who stays calm, and who wants it more.”

Palhano’s strength lies in transitions, scrambles, and his ability to find endings when opponents make mistakes. Against an aggressive finisher like Joksović, one mistake could decide everything.

For Joksović, this encounter is about proving that his dominance can hold against a veteran who refuses to break.

But for Palhano, it is the opportunity to derail one of Europe’s rising names and remind the division that experience still carries weight.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.